Syria
WFP Syria Situation Report #9, September 2020
Attachments
In Numbers
6.7 million people internally displaced
9.3 million people food insecure
2.2 million people at risk of food insecurity
Highlights
• WFP dispatched assistance for 4.9 million people across all activities in Syria in September.
• Schools across government-controlled areas of Syria re-opened on 13 September. As such, WFP resumed some in-school School Feeding activities.
• The economic deterioration in Syria continued in September, with severe shortages of fuel impacting commercial activities and increasing transportation costs, combined with shortages of wheat flour and bread.
• WFP data shows that the food security situation continued to deteriorate, with a doubling in the percentage of household reporting inadequate food consumption in just one year.
• The security situation in north-western Syria deteriorated significantly in September, with reports of the heaviest airstrikes since the 06 March Russian-Turkish ceasefire