WFP Syria Situation Report #9, September 2020

In Numbers

6.7 million people internally displaced

9.3 million people food insecure

2.2 million people at risk of food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP dispatched assistance for 4.9 million people across all activities in Syria in September.

• Schools across government-controlled areas of Syria re-opened on 13 September. As such, WFP resumed some in-school School Feeding activities.

• The economic deterioration in Syria continued in September, with severe shortages of fuel impacting commercial activities and increasing transportation costs, combined with shortages of wheat flour and bread.

• WFP data shows that the food security situation continued to deteriorate, with a doubling in the percentage of household reporting inadequate food consumption in just one year.

• The security situation in north-western Syria deteriorated significantly in September, with reports of the heaviest airstrikes since the 06 March Russian-Turkish ceasefire