WFP Syria Situation Report #8, August 2022

WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 5.9 million people across all activities in Syria in August.

In July, the monthly average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket marginally decreased by 2 percent compared to June 2022, reaching SYP 313,784 (≈USD 111.5 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,814/USD).

WFP began the implementation of the sixth round of the Food Security Assessment (FSA) across government-held areas. For the first time ever, the study will collect information on the nutrition status for pregnant women, nursing mothers and children under 5 years old.