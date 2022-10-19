WFP Syria Situation Report #8, August 2022

In Numbers
12 million people food insecure
2.5 million severely food insecure
6.8 million people internally displaced
Highlights
-
WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 5.9 million people across all activities in Syria in August.
-
In July, the monthly average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket marginally decreased by 2 percent compared to June 2022, reaching SYP 313,784 (≈USD 111.5 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,814/USD).
-
WFP began the implementation of the sixth round of the Food Security Assessment (FSA) across government-held areas. For the first time ever, the study will collect information on the nutrition status for pregnant women, nursing mothers and children under 5 years old.