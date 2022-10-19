Syria

WFP Syria Situation Report #8, August 2022

In Numbers

12 million people food insecure

2.5 million severely food insecure

6.8 million people internally displaced

Highlights

  • WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 5.9 million people across all activities in Syria in August.

  • In July, the monthly average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket marginally decreased by 2 percent compared to June 2022, reaching SYP 313,784 (≈USD 111.5 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,814/USD).

  • WFP began the implementation of the sixth round of the Food Security Assessment (FSA) across government-held areas. For the first time ever, the study will collect information on the nutrition status for pregnant women, nursing mothers and children under 5 years old.

