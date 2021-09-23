Syria
WFP Syria Situation Report #8, August 2021
In Numbers:
- 12.4 million people food insecure
- 1.3 million severely food insecure
- 6.8 millionpeople internally displaced
Highlights:
- WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 5 million people across all activities in Syria in August.
- WFP revised its resource-based implementation plan, gradually increasing the target for General Food Assistance (GFA) by one million people - from 4.8 to 5.8 million people each month stating August 2021.
- The humanitarian situation in Dar’a al Balad (Dar’a governorate) deteriorated significantly in August as a result of the ongoing fighting and deteriorating security situation. A ceasefire was agreed to on 31 August and held in September. WFP provided emergency assistance through ready-to-eat rations.
- On 30 August, WFP undertook a crossline delivery from Aleppo to Idlib governorates of food and nutrition assistance sufficient for 50,000 people.