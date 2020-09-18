WFP Syria Situation Report #8, August 2020

In Numbers

6.7 million people internally displaced

9.3 million people food insecure

2.2 million people at risk of food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP dispatched assistance for 4.9 million people across all activities in Syria in August.

• The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Syria increased by 247 percent over the course of August.

• Under the COVID-19 Institutional Feeding Programme, WFP in cooperation with WHO, had provided food assistance to some 10,800 people in quarantine centres in six Syrian governorates by the end of August.

• An inter-agency multi-sectoral assessment mission was deployed to Al-Hol camp to assess humanitarian needs and gaps on 24-25 August following the death of eight children in the camp.

• An explosion at Beirut Port on 04 August caused extensive damage to the city and the WFP Lebanon Country Office, including the Syria Corridor Office.