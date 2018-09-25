WFP Syria Situation Report #8, August 2018
In Numbers
13.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance*
6.1 million people internally displaced
6.5 million people are food insecure
*According to the 2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO)
Highlights
WFP dispatched food assistance for 2.92 million people in all 14 Syrian governorates in August, achieving 95 percent of the monthly resource-based plan.
WFP dispatched food assistance for 197,370 people in 31 locations across hard-to-reach areas in Rural Damascus, Dar’a, Deir Ezzor, Homs, Quneitra, Aleppo and Ar-Raqqa governorates.
Situation Update (including security)
Situation in North-Western Syria
- There is high concern about the humanitarian situation and potential consequences of further escalation in Idlib governorate. Inter-agency humanitarian preparedness planning for Idlib and surrounding areas is ongoing. WFP, in coordination with the Food Security Sector, is working between its hubs in Gaziantep/Turkey, in Aleppo, Homs, and Tartous to ensure immediate and sufficient emergency assistance. Overall, WFP has enough stock to assist one million people through crossborder and regular deliveries from inside Syria as required, provided additional funding is received.
Situation in North-Eastern Syria
In August, recent military operations in north-eastern Deir Ezzor governorate to drive out the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) from the area forced 8,230 people to flee to safer villages. In early September, WFP distributed enough RTEs for 8,250 people.
Following recent developments and in close cooperation with the Food Security Sector, WFP is increasing its food allocation for Deir Ezzor and ArRaqqa governorates. From September, WFP will target an additional 30,000 food insecure people in Deir Ezzor bringing the total to 130,000 people. In Ar-Raqqa city, an additional 25,000 people will be targeted, bringing the total to 175,000 people in ArRaqqa governorate.
Situation in southern Syria
- WFP continued to respond to persistent needs in southern Syria’s As-Sweida, Dar’a and Quneitra governorates following the escalated violence in June/July 2018. Since July, WFP has been able to distribute food assistance for 395,600 people in 38 locations through single and inter-agency convoys from Damascus, together with its partner Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and a local NGO. Assistance includes family food rations, wheat flour, ready-to-eat (RTE) rations, and nutrition supplies for the prevention and treatment of malnutrition.
Situation in Eastern Ghouta in Rural Damascus
- An estimated 200,000 people remain inside Eastern Ghouta while some 7,484 people remain in displacement sites. In August, WFP provided 37,755 people with one-month worth family food rations in Eastern Ghouta: on 8 August, WFP reached 2,755 people in Harasta through regular deliveries. On 9 August, WFP also took part in an inter-agency convoy to Arbin and Zamalka, delivering food rations and wheat flour for 35,000 people, in addition to nutrition supplies for the treatment and prevention of malnutrition children