WFP Syria Situation Report #8, August 2018

In August, recent military operations in north-eastern Deir Ezzor governorate to drive out the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) from the area forced 8,230 people to flee to safer villages. In early September, WFP distributed enough RTEs for 8,250 people.

Following recent developments and in close cooperation with the Food Security Sector, WFP is increasing its food allocation for Deir Ezzor and ArRaqqa governorates. From September, WFP will target an additional 30,000 food insecure people in Deir Ezzor bringing the total to 130,000 people. In Ar-Raqqa city, an additional 25,000 people will be targeted, bringing the total to 175,000 people in ArRaqqa governorate.