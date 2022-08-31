WFP Syria Situation Report #7, July 2022

In Numbers
12 million people food insecure
2.5 million severely food insecure
6.8 million people internally displaced
Highlights
-
WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 5.3 million people across all activities in Syria in June.
-
The first half of 2022 has seen the national average price of the standard reference food basket1 increase by 45 percent, reaching SYP 318,726 (USD 113.30 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,814/USD) as of June 2022 according to the latest WFP Syria Market Price Watch Bulletin.
-
On 12 July, the UN Security Council adopted resolution 2642, which permits UN agencies to continue using the Bab al-Hawa border crossing for the delivery of humanitarian assistance into north- western Syria from Türkiye. The resolution expires on 10 January 2023, and any further extensions would require a separate resolution. WFP reaches 1.37 million people in north-western Syria through this border crossing.
Situation Update
Economic situation
-
The first half of 2022 has seen the national average price of the standard reference food basket increase by 45 percent, reaching SYP 318,726 (USD 113.30 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,814/USD) as of June 2022 according to the latest WFP Syria Market Price Watch Bulletin.
-
Syria is more susceptible to high global prices due to a high import dependency on essential commodities (wheat flour, bulgur, rice, cooking oil, sugar and petrol among other items) aggravated by poor performing agriculture seasons, and other economic factors.
-
The economic crisis adds to the effects of the ongoing conflict and displacement, resulting in 12 million people facing acute food insecurity in 2022. Of these, 2.5 million people were severely food insecure, including 1.8 million people living in internally displaced people (IDP) camps.
North-Western Syria
-
On 12 July, the UN Security Council adopted resolution 2642, which permits UN agencies to continue using the Bab al-Hawa border crossing for the delivery of humanitarian assistance into north-western Syria from Türkiye. The resolution expires on 10 January 2023, and any further extensions would require a separate resolution. WFP reaches 1.37 million people in north- western Syria through this border crossing.
-
The Camp Coordination and Camp management (CCCM) cluster recorded more than 9,000 displacements in north-western Syria in July, with departures principally occurring from Dana, Daret Azza and Ehsem sub- districts. The main locations where displaced people arrived to included Dana, Maaret Tamsrin and Daret Azza sub-districts. During the same period, more than 1,947 IDP returnees were reported as returning to the place of origin, mainly arriving to Ehsem, Jisr-Ash-Shugur and Ariha sub-districts.
-
The top three needs reported for newly displaced persons were food security and livelihood, shelter, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). The main push- factors for new displacements were loss of income, reduced access to shelter/increase of rents, and tensions between internally displaced people (IDPs) and host community members; whereas the main pull- factors for new displacements were related to family ties, access to shelter/shelter support and return to community of semi-permanent settlement.
North-Eastern Syria
- Food distributions in Al-Hol camp, Al-Hasakeh governorate did not occur between 29 May and 27 July following a two-month delay in approvals for WFP’s cooperating partner. To note, the previous distribution comprised two-months’ worth of food rations.
Southern Syria
-
Tensions rose in As-Sweida governorate between local armed groups causing waves of incidents and clashes in the governorate. On 23 July, the Damascus - As-Sweida road at the junction of Salkhed area was blocked, in addition to other alternate roads. This has forced WFP to hold distributions of food to 20,750 people in Salkhad, Sweida city, Qaraya and Najran. WFP has pre- positioned ready to eat rations in As-Sweida sufficient for 2,500 people in case of any displacements.
-
Meanwhile in Dar’a governorate, WFP remains concerned over a possible further deterioration of the security situation in the areas of Dar’a al-Balad, Jassem, Tafas and al-Yadudah. A worsening of the security situation in these areas may lead to loss of access and delays in completing planned projects. WFP has prepositioned ready to eat food rations sufficient for 5,000 people in Dar’a governorate in case of any displacements and continues to monitor triggers that may lead to an emergency response.
Coastal Syria
- Several fires erupted in Coastal Area in different places during the reporting period (about nine fire incidents were reported in Lattakia governorate and four fire incidents in Tartous governorate). All the fires were successfully controlled and put out by the fire brigade with only material damage.