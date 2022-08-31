WFP Syria Situation Report #7, July 2022

In Numbers

12 million people food insecure

2.5 million severely food insecure

6.8 million people internally displaced

Highlights

On 12 July, the UN Security Council adopted resolution 2642, which permits UN agencies to continue using the Bab al-Hawa border crossing for the delivery of humanitarian assistance into north- western Syria from Türkiye. The resolution expires on 10 January 2023, and any further extensions would require a separate resolution. WFP reaches 1.37 million people in north-western Syria through this border crossing.

The first half of 2022 has seen the national average price of the standard reference food basket1 increase by 45 percent, reaching SYP 318,726 (USD 113.30 at the official exchange rate of SYP 2,814/USD) as of June 2022 according to the latest WFP Syria Market Price Watch Bulletin.

Situation Update

Economic situation

The economic crisis adds to the effects of the ongoing conflict and displacement, resulting in 12 million people facing acute food insecurity in 2022. Of these, 2.5 million people were severely food insecure, including 1.8 million people living in internally displaced people (IDP) camps.

Syria is more susceptible to high global prices due to a high import dependency on essential commodities (wheat flour, bulgur, rice, cooking oil, sugar and petrol among other items) aggravated by poor performing agriculture seasons, and other economic factors.

North-Western Syria

The Camp Coordination and Camp management (CCCM) cluster recorded more than 9,000 displacements in north-western Syria in July, with departures principally occurring from Dana, Daret Azza and Ehsem sub- districts. The main locations where displaced people arrived to included Dana, Maaret Tamsrin and Daret Azza sub-districts. During the same period, more than 1,947 IDP returnees were reported as returning to the place of origin, mainly arriving to Ehsem, Jisr-Ash-Shugur and Ariha sub-districts.