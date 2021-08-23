Syria

WFP Syria Situation Report #7, July 2021

In Numbers

12.4 million people food insecure

1.3 million severely food insecure

6.8 million people internally displaced

Highlights

  • WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 4.9 million people across all activities in Syria in July.

  • Food prices continued to decrease across Syria for the third consecutive month, according to the latest WFP data, with a one percent decrease in June 2021. Food prices however remain 102 percent higher than 12 months ago.

  • Increased hostilities and heavy shelling were reported from Dar’a al-Balad in July; displacements to Dar’a city were reported as a result. WFP triggered its emergency response in July through the dispatch of ready-to-eat rations.

  • The UN Security Council authorized on 09 July the continued cross-border delivery of humanitarian aid from Turkey for six months through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.

