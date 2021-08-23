WFP Syria Situation Report #7, July 2021

In Numbers

12.4 million people food insecure

1.3 million severely food insecure

6.8 million people internally displaced

Highlights

WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 4.9 million people across all activities in Syria in July.

Food prices continued to decrease across Syria for the third consecutive month, according to the latest WFP data, with a one percent decrease in June 2021. Food prices however remain 102 percent higher than 12 months ago.

Increased hostilities and heavy shelling were reported from Dar’a al-Balad in July; displacements to Dar’a city were reported as a result. WFP triggered its emergency response in July through the dispatch of ready-to-eat rations.