WFP Syria Situation Report #7, July 2020
In Numbers
- 6.7 million people internally displaced
- 9.3 million people food insecure
- 2.2 million people at risk of food insecurity
Highlights
WFP dispatched assistance sufficient for 4.6 million people across all activities in Syria in July.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Syria more than doubled in July.
Supporting the national COVID-19 response, WFP in July commenced an institutional feeding project in cooperation with WHO, whereby WFP is providing food to vulnerable people in COVID-19 quarantine centres.
WFP in July started the piloting of cash-based transfers as a transfer modality in the General Food Assistance programme.
The UN Security Council passed Resolution 2533 (2020), authorizing the continued cross-border delivery of humanitarian aid from Turkey for one year through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing only.