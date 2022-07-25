WFP Syria Situation Report #6, June 2022

In Numbers

12 million people food insecure

2.5 million severely food insecure

6.8 million people internally displaced

Highlights

• WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 5.5 million people across all activities in Syria in June.

• The fifth cross-line convoy successfully proceeded on 13 June, transporting 8,640 dry food rations into Idlib governorate. WFP distributed these items reaching 36,650 beneficiaries in 54 locations in opposition-controlled areas of north-western Syria.

• On 6 June, WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) released the “Hunger Hotspots” early warning report on acute food insecurity-update covering the JuneSeptember 2022 outlook period. The report lists Syria among the hotspots with deteriorating critical conditions and as one of the countries of very high concern. In Syria, a significant number of additional people are at risk of falling into food insecurity in the outlook period. This is due to the dilapidated economic situation resulting from over a decade of conflict and sanctions, increasing food prices and expected below-average domestic cereal production.