Syria
WFP Syria Situation Report #6, June 2020
Attachments
Highlights
- WFP dispatched assistance sufficient for 4.6 million people across all activities in Syria in June.
- Syria is facing unprecedented and uncontrolled food price growth. Food prices skyrocketed in June, increasing by 48 percent from May, and have now tripled in just eight months.
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Syria more than doubled in June, with two towns in southern Syria put under full lockdown.
- The security situation in north-western Syria deteriorated significantly in June.
- WFP in June completed pre-positioning efforts in north-western Syria ahead of the 10 July expiration of the Security Council resolution authorizing the cross-border delivery of aid.
- WFP has commenced UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) services in Syria.
In Numbers
- 6.7 millionpeople internally displaced
- 9.3 million people food insecure
- 2.2 million people at risk of food insecurity