WFP Syria Situation Report #5, May 2022

In Numbers

12 million people food insecure

2.5 million severely food insecure

6.8 million people internally displaced

Highlights

• WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 5.4 million people across all activities in Syria in May.

• The fourth cross-line WFP convoy successfully proceeded on 16 May, transporting 13,200 dry food rations into Idlib governorate. During the last week of May, WFP distributed these items reaching 36,500 beneficiaries in 54 locations in opposition-controlled areas of north-western Syria.

• In April, the monthly average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket increased by 8 percent compared to March 2022, according to the latest WFP data. Food prices in April were 59 percent higher than six months ago, and 84 percent higher compared to the same time last year.