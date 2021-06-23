WFP Syria Situation Report #5, May 2021

In Numbers

12.4 million people food insecure

1.3 million severely food insecure

6.7 million people internally displaced

Highlights

• WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 4.7 million people across all activities in Syria in May.

• For the first time since August 2019, food prices in Syria decreased month-on-month; dropping by two percent from March to April 2021, primarily linked to a significant strengthening of the Syrian pound.

• In May, the national average rate of poor and borderline food consumption decreased for the second consecutive month, according to WFP data.

• The full Syrian Arab Republic 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) was released by OCHA on 06 May. In total, some 13.4 million people in Syria need humanitarian assistance: a 21 percent increase from 2020