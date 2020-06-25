WFP Syria Situation Report #5, May 2020

In Numbers

6.7 million people internally displaced

9.3 million people food insecure

2.2 million people at risk of food insecurity

Highlights

In May, WFP dispatched assistance sufficient for an estimated 4.3 million people across its activities in Syria.

As of 31 May, 126 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Syria, with five related deaths.

Syrian authorities continued lifting COVID-19-related restrictions in May, with most previously instituted mitigation measures lifted by the end of the month.

Food prices continued to increase in May, with the cost of the WFP reference food basket by the end of the month at the highest levels ever recorded since the start of the crisis in 2011.