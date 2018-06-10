WFP Syria Situation Report #5, May 2018

Highlights

• WFP dispatched food assistance for 2.82 million people in all 14 Syrian governorates in April, achieving 94 percent of the monthly plan.

• WFP dispatched food assistance for 280,594 people in 31 locations across besieged or hard-to-reach areas in Rural Damascus, Damascus, Deir Ezzor, Homs, Hama, Aleppo, Ar-Raqqa and Dar’a governorates.

Situation in Eastern Ghouta in Rural Damascus

Following the agreements to have members of the armed opposition groups and their families leave for the northern parts of Syria, the situation in Eastern Ghouta appears to have stabilised. An estimated 30,000 people remain in nearby displacement sites, while an estimated 195,050 people remain inside Eastern Ghouta. Since 15 March, WFP and other partners have been covering the needs of all evacuees, providing food assistance in collective shelters in Rural Damascus, areas inside Eastern Ghouta accessible by actors, and in Idleb and Aleppo governorates.

Security Situation in Central Syria

The evacuation agreement between the Government of Syria and non-state armed groups was implemented in the beginning of May, with approximately 35,000 people moving to Idleb and Aleppo governorates from northern Homs countryside. An estimated 217,500 people remain in the area, and WFP is unable to access the area on a regular basis.

Security Situation in North-Western Syria

• In north-west Syria, in Idleb and western rural Aleppo, WFP, through the Turkey cross-border operation, is responding to the needs of the evacuees arriving from both southern Damascus and Homs. WFP has provided food rations for about 21,000 people, while other Food Security and Livelihood Sector partners are on the ground providing emergency food assistance in addition to WFP assistance. WFP has pre-positioned approximately 30,000 ready-to-eat (RTE) rations and will continue to track the movement of the displaced population, most of whom are expected to need regular food assistance in the medium-term due to the lack of livelihoods opportunities.

• Since the launch of Turkey’s military offensive against the Kurdish Self-Administration in Afrin in January, some 137,000 people have been displaced from the district into other parts of Aleppo governorate, mainly to Tal Rifat, Nubul and Zahra. It is estimated that 150,000 people remain in Afrin district. WFP has provided a comprehensive response since February. As of the end of May, WFP has transitioned to the second phase of the response, now providing monthly food rations for some 70,000 people, as families gain access to cooking facilities.