WFP Syria Situation Report #4, April 2021

In Numbers

12.4 million people food insecure

1.3 million severely food insecure

6.7 million people internally displaced

Highlights

In response to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Syria, the Ministry of Education announced the early end of the school year as of 05 April. WFP in-school School Feeding programme has since been suspended as a result.

WFP food security data from April indicate that two out of five surveyed households (43 percent) reported poor food consumption in April 2021, more than double the level recorded in April 2020.

The Central Bank of Syria officially devalued the Syrian pound (SYP) for the first time since July 2020, from SYP 1,256 to SYP 2,512 to the US dollar.

In north-eastern Syria, clashes broke out in Qamishli city on 20 April between pro-government and Kurdish-led forces, displacing some 15-20,000 people. WFP is distributing emergency food assistance to displaced families.

Situation Update

Economic situation

The economic situation in Syria continued to deteriorate in April. The Central Bank of Syria on 15 April officially devalued the Syrian pound (SYP) from SYP 1,256 to SYP 2,512 to the US dollar. This is the first official devaluation of the Syrian pound since July 2020.

The value of the Syrian pound on the informal market stabilized somewhat in April at around SYP 3,000/USD 1, after dipping to a record low of SYP 4,700/USD 1 in midMarch. However, any potential impact of the currency value stabilization on food prices is yet to be seen. WFP continues to monitor food prices in markets across all areas of Syria on a monthly basis.

Food Security Situation

The food security situation in Syria remains at critical levels, according to the latest WFP mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) data from April 201. While the national average rate of inadequate food consumption (poor and borderline combined) decreased by 16 percent from March to April 2021, it remains almost 50 percent higher than the national average level recorded in April 2020. More than two out of five interviewed households in Syria (43 percent) reported poor food consumption in April 2021, more than double the level recorded in April 2020.