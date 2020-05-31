WFP Syria Situation Report #4, April 2020

Highlights

• In April, WFP dispatched assistance sufficient for an estimated 5 million people across its activities in Syria.

• As of 30 April, 43 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Syria, with three related deaths.

• Syria authorities eased some COVID-19 mitigation measures in late April, lifting the intra-governorate travel ban and re-opening shops and markets.

• Food prices continued to increase in April, with the cost of the WFP reference food basket by the end of the month at the highest levels ever recorded since the start of the crisis in 2011.

• As the 06 March ceasefire in north-western Syria held, April saw close to no population displacement, and WFP deactivated it’s emergency General Food Assistance implementation guidelines.

In Numbers

11.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

6.1 million people internally displaced

7.9 million people food insecure

1.9 million people at risk of food insecurity