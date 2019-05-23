WFP Syria Situation Report #4, April 2019

In Numbers

11.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

6.2 million people internally displaced

6.5 million people food insecure

2.5 million people at risk of food insecurity

Highlights

• In April, WFP dispatched food assistance for 3.2 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. This includes food assistance for some 261,400 people in 24 locations across hard-to-reach areas, and food assistance for 677,500 people provided via the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas not accessible from inside Syria.

• The security situation in north-western deteriorated significantly in late April. Over the course of the month, WFP assisted more than 18,000 people displaced by the recent surge in violence.

• The outflux of people from the Rukban settlements continued in April, with 7,700 people having left as of the end of the month.

WFP is assisting all evacuees with ready-to-eat rations (RTEs).

Situation Update

Countrywide

• Fuel shortages were reported across the country over the last half of April, leading to overnight queues at fuel stations and extensive traffic disruptions. WFP operations were not significantly impacted except for slight delays in monitoring activities and food deliveries in some areas.

North-Western Syria

• The security situation in north-western deteriorated significantly in late April, and the United Nations on 02 May expressed grave concern over the escalating violence, related mass displacement and worsening humanitarian situation. Over the course of the month, WFP assisted more than 18,000 people displaced by the recent surge in violence.

• WFP remains ready to respond with strategic stocks of RTEs as well as nutrition supplies for children both inside Idlib, from Turkey, and from inside Syria should the security situation in the north-west escalate further.

• Adverse weather conditions over the first half of April led to floods in IDP communities across north-western Syria. In response, WFP assisted over 7,800 floodaffected people with RTEs in Azaz and Afrin subdistricts of Aleppo governorate.

North-Eastern Syria

• Following the announcement by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of the capture of the last ISIL-held areas of Deir Ezzor governorate in late March and the end of the anti-ISIL military operation there, the influx of displaced people to Al-Hole camp has decreased significantly. Just 380 people arrived at the camp in April, and the total camp population now stands at 73,500 people as of the end of April.

• WFP continues to assist the population in the IDP camps of north-eastern Syria and assisted some 146,000 people across the Al-Hole, Newroz, Al-Roj, Ein Issa, Mabrouka, Abo Khashab, and Towhenieh IDP camps in April.

• WFP continued in April to assist all new arrivals to the camp. Inside the camp, WFP covers the monthly needs of the settled camp population with daily 2,100 kcal food rations as well as nutrition supplies to children and pregnant and lactating women and girls. Thanks to food stocks pre-positioned as part of WFP’s preparedness actions, WFP remains able to support the entire Al-Hole camp population with food assistance.

Central Syria

• The outflux of people from the Rukban settlement which began in late March accelerated over the month of April, with 7,660 people having left the settlement as of 30 April out of the original settlement population of 41,700.

• Most of the people leaving the settlement are heading for Homs governorate, where they are hosted in collective shelters before voluntarily moving on to their areas of origin, to shelter with family, or to other areas.

WFP, through the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) cooperating partners, provides RTEs to all arrivals from the settlement in the collective shelters.