WFP Syria Situation Report #4, April 2018

Highlights

- WFP dispatched food assistance for 2.74 million people in all 14 Syrian governorates in April, achieving 91 percent of the monthly plan.

- For the first time since 2014, WFP has begun land deliveries to rural Deir Ezzor and Ar-Raqqa city, delivering food for over 100,000 people in rural areas of Deir Ezzor and ArRaqqa city.

- WFP dispatched food assistance for 161,785 people in 15 locations across besieged or hard-to-reach areas in Rural Damascus, Aleppo, Ar-Raqqa and Dar’a governorates.

Situation in Eastern Ghouta in Rural Damascus

Following the agreements to have members of the armed opposition groups and their families leave for the northern parts of Syria, the situation in Eastern Ghouta appears to have stabilized. An estimated 45,000 people remain in nearby displacement sites, while an estimated 100-140,000 people remain inside Eastern Ghouta. Since 15 March, WFP and other partners have been covering the needs of all evacuees; providing food assistance in collective shelters in Rural Damascus, areas inside Eastern Ghouta accessible by actors, crossing points, and in Idleb and Aleppo governorates.

WFP’s Operations in North-Eastern Syria

Access in north-east Syria has improved, and during April WFP was able to deliver food rations via road to Deir Ezzor and Ar-Raqqa for the first time since 2014. In Deir Ezzor, WFP distributed 14,700 food rations, sufficient for 73,500 people in the eastern rural areas of Miadeen city, Boqrous Tahtani, Boqrous Foqani and the northern rural areas of Hatlah, Al Housaniya, Marat, Kasham, Tabiyah, and Madloum. In Raqqa City, WFP distributed 6,000 food rations, sufficient for 30,000 people in Al Mahdi, Al Mansour and Rashidiyeh neighbourhoods. The overall monthly allocation for the governorate is 30,000 food rations in support of 150,000 people.

Security Situation in North-Western Syria

In north-western Syria, conflict escalated on several fronts. Fighting between government forces and nonstate armed groups (NSAG) in Idleb governorate has resulted in the displacement of 385,000 people since December (some with multiple displacements). Despite renewed fighting and the temporary suspension of food assistance, WFP met the monthly operational plan, providing food assistance for 480,000 people in Idleb and Aleppo governorates through the cross-border operation from Turkey.