Syria
WFP Syria Situation Report #3, March 2022
Attachments
In Numbers
12 million people food insecure
2.5 million severely food insecure
6.8 million people internally displaced
Highlights
WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 5.8 million people across all activities in Syria in March.
WFP finalized the rehabilitation work of Dar’a Al Balad bakery, which is the second bakery in Dar’a governorate, southern Syria to be rehabilitated by WFP.
WFP began incorporating mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) screening as part of its nutrition support to pregnant and lactating women and girls programme to increase early identification and treatment of acute malnutrition.
WFP is also supporting in the implementation of a Nutrition Assessment for School-aged children (6-12 years of age) within public schools. This is the first time the group's nutritional status has ever been assessed, and is critical to understanding their nutritional status and the impact that the 11-year long crisis has had on the children born during the crisis.