WFP Syria Situation Report #3, March 2022

WFP finalized the rehabilitation work of Dar’a Al Balad bakery, which is the second bakery in Dar’a governorate, southern Syria to be rehabilitated by WFP.

WFP is also supporting in the implementation of a Nutrition Assessment for School-aged children (6-12 years of age) within public schools. This is the first time the group's nutritional status has ever been assessed, and is critical to understanding their nutritional status and the impact that the 11-year long crisis has had on the children born during the crisis.