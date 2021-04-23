WFP Syria Situation Report #3, March 2021

In Numbers:

12.4 million people food insecure

1.3 million severely food insecure

6.7 million people internally displaced

Highlights

WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 4.9 million people across all activities in Syria in March.

The food security situation in Syria continues to deteriorate rapidly, with the latest WFP data showing a 72 percent year-on-year increase in rates of poor and borderline food consumption.

Hostilities in north-western Syria spiked in March: A hospital was hit in shelling in western Aleppo governorate on 21 March, and in apparent retaliation, a rocket attack targeted Aleppo city – the first such attack in one year.

The economic situation continued to deteriorate in March: The depreciation of the Syrian pound (SYP) accelerated, dipping to a record low of SYP 4,700/USD 1.