Syria

WFP Syria Situation Report #3, March 2021

In Numbers:

12.4 million people food insecure

1.3 million severely food insecure

6.7 million people internally displaced

Highlights

  • WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 4.9 million people across all activities in Syria in March.

  • The food security situation in Syria continues to deteriorate rapidly, with the latest WFP data showing a 72 percent year-on-year increase in rates of poor and borderline food consumption.

  • Hostilities in north-western Syria spiked in March: A hospital was hit in shelling in western Aleppo governorate on 21 March, and in apparent retaliation, a rocket attack targeted Aleppo city – the first such attack in one year.

  • The economic situation continued to deteriorate in March: The depreciation of the Syrian pound (SYP) accelerated, dipping to a record low of SYP 4,700/USD 1.

  • Severe fuel shortages nationwide continued to impact WFP operations, including food distributions, monitoring, and data collection.

