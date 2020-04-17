WFP Syria Situation Report #3, March 2020

In Numbers

11.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

6.1 million people internally displaced

7.9 million people food insecure

1.9 million people at risk of food insecurity

Highlights

• In March, WFP dispatched assistance sufficient for an estimated 4.7 million people across its activities in Syria.

• The first COVID-19 case in Syria was confirmed on 22 March. WFP has put in place several contingency measures to avoid the spread of the disease amongst its beneficiaries and staff.

• WFP’s School Feeding-programme was suspended in March due to the COVID-19-related closure of all schools countrywide.

• Food prices soared in March, reaching the highest recorded levels since the start of the crisis.

• A ceasefire in the north-west was announced on 06 March, leading to a significant drop in population displacement. WFP reached 1.8 million people with general food assistance in the north-west; a new monthly record.