WFP Syria Situation Report #2, February 2022

In Numbers

12.4 million people food insecure

1.3 million severely food insecure

6.8 million people internally displaced

Highlights

• WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 5.5 million people across all activities in Syria in January.

• Twelve million people, 55 percent of the total population, are facing acute food insecurity in Syria, according to the results of the nationwide food security assessment conducted in late 2021. The number of food-insecure remains extremely high and 51 percent higher than 2019 levels – prefinancial crisis and the outbreak of COVID-19.

• In February, the monthly average price of WFP’s standard reference food basket increased by two percent compared to January 2022, marking a new record high for the sixth consecutive month since WFP started price monitoring in 2013, according to the latest WFP data.

• In February, WFP completed its emergency response to the severe winter weather conditions, which impacted tens of thousands of internally displaced people (IDPs) across north-western Syria. WFP reached more than 296,000 people with ready-to-eat rations since the emergency response started in December 2021.