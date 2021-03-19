WFP Syria Situation Report #2, February 2021

In Numbers

12.4 million people food insecure 1.3 million severely food insecure

6.7 million people internally displaced

Highlights

• The food security situation in Syria continues to worsen, with a further deterioration of key food security indicators seen over the first two months of 2021.

• WFP data released in February shows that food prices continue to rise and have reached a new record high in January. Food prices in Syria have now increased by 222 percent year-on-year, and by 376 percent since October 2019.

• In Deir Ezzor governorate, a joint WFP-FAO project has restored water access to 6,000 smallholder farmer households in local communities in the previously ISIL-controlled Mayadin district.

• The situation in Al-Hol camp (Al-Hasakeh governorate) remained volatile in February: On 24 February, an MSF staff member was killed in the camp, and on 27 February, a fire killed ten people.

Situation Update Food Security Situation

• Key food security indicators in Syria remain at critical levels, with continued deterioration seen over January and February, and with trends showing a sustained worsening trend in the food security situation nationwide over the past six months, according to WFP mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) data.

• 47 percent of all Syrian households surveyed in February 2021 reported inadequate (poor and borderline) food consumption; a 48 percent year-on- year increase.and a three percentage-point increase from December.

• Syrian households rely on increasingly severe negative coping strategies to cover their essential food needs. From January to February 2021, the national average reduced Coping Strategy Index (rCSI) increased from 17.8 to 19.8. The increase seem is largely driven by households applying increasingly severe food-based coping mechanisms.