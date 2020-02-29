Syria
WFP Syria Situation Report #2, February 2020
Attachments
In Numbers
11.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance
6.1 million people internally displaced
7.9 million people food insecure
1.9 million people at risk of food insecurity
Highlights
• In February, WFP dispatched assistance sufficient for an estimated 4.3 million people across its activities in Syria.
• WFP dispatched general food assistance sufficient for 3.9 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. This includes food assistance for more than 580,700 people dispatched via the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas not accessible from inside Syria.
• WFP provided cash-based transfers to 124,900 people at a total value of USD 2.4 million.
• In response to the situation in north-west Syria, WFP assisted some 509,000 newly displaced people with ready-to-eat rations, and reached close to 1.2 million people with general food assistance in February in the north-west.
• In southern Syria, clashes erupted in Dar’a governroate between government forces and non-state armed groups in the city of AnSanamayn; the first such incident since 2018.