WFP Syria Situation Report #12, December 2020

In Numbers

6.7 million people internally displaced

9.3 million people food insecure

2.2 million people at risk of food insecurity

Highlights

WFP dispatched assistance for 5 million people across all activities in Syria in December.

Food prices in Syria continue to soar in December, increasing by 13 percent from November. Food prices have increased by 236 percent year-on-year and are now 29 times higher than the five-year pre-crisis average.

WFP completes rehabilitation works at two bakeries in Aleppo and Dar’a governorates, benefiting some 90,000 people.