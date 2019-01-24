WFP Syria Situation Report #12, December 2018

In Numbers

13.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

6.2 million people internally displaced

6.7 million people food insecure

4.5 million people at risk of food insecurity

Highlights

• In December, WFP dispatched food assistance for 3.6 million people in all 14 Syrian governorates, achieving 99 percent of the monthly plan.

• WFP dispatched food assistance for 368,900 people in 55 locations across hard-to-reach areas.

• The United Nations in Syria, through the WFP-led Logistics Cluster, started a one-off exceptional delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance from Jordan to Syria, the first delivery from Jordan to Syria since June 2018.

Situation Update

North-Western Syria

• In December, the north-western part of Syria saw a wave of population displacement as a result of ongoing fighting between the Government and non-state armed groups as well as the infighting among non-state armed groups. In response, WFP provided food assistance to over 2,500 newly displaced people.

• Should the situation deteriorate further, WFP stands ready to respond to the needs of 1 million people with strategic stocks of ready-toeat rations (RTEs), food rations as well as nutrition supplies for 150,000 children both inside Idlib, in Turkey, and inside Syria.

• Adverse weather conditions contributed to a deteriorating humanitarian situation for IDPs in camps in Idlib and Aleppo governorates, where heavy rains have destroyed thousands of tents as well as IDP’s food and NFIs. In response, WFP distributed enough RTEs to the affected families sheltering in camps and public buildings in Atareb town of Aleppo governorate.

North-Eastern Syria

• WFP is participating with the rest of the United Nations in Syria in the development of preparedness plans for a possible Turkish military operation in north-eastern Syria. WFP is on standby to respond to the needs of the potentially affected population across the north-east with pre-positioned RTEs and monthly food rations, contingent on the security and access situation. So far humanitarian activities in north-eastern Syria, including those of WFP, are proceeding as usual.

• Fighting between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) continued across Hajin sub-district of Deir Ezzor governorate, resulting in the displacement of more than 7,000 people. WFP dispatched enough RTEs to the newly displaced people in Al-Hole camp and stands by to provide assistance to any new displacement wave through pre-positioned contingency stocks.