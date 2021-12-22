WFP Syria Situation Report #11, November 2021

In Numbers

12.4 million people food insecure

1.3 million severely food insecure

6.8 million people internally displaced

Highlights:

WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 5.7 million people across all activities in Syria in November.

WFP’s Executive Director concluded a three-day visit to Syria: “Mothers are telling me that with the upcoming winter they either feed their children and let them freeze, or keep them warm and let them go hungry. They cannot afford both fuel and food.”

The economic situation in Syria continued to deteriorate in November. On 1 November, the Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection increased the price of subsidised cooking gas cylinders by 116 percent. The decision was taken to balance continued provision of this vital item with control of alternative market prices.

Syrian households continue to grapple with challenges in accessing markets, with nearly two out of five interviewed households (38 percent) facing difficulties in reaching markets. This is an increase of 17 percentage year-on-year, marking the highest national average level recorded since April 2020.