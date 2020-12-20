Syria

WFP Syria Situation Report #11, November 2020

In Numbers

6.7 million people internally displaced

9.3 million people food insecure

2.2 million people at risk of food insecurity

Highlights

• WFP dispatched assistance for 4.7 million people across all activities in Syria in November.

• WFP data released in November show that food prices in October reached the highest levels ever recorded, with rates of poor food consumption doubling year-on-year.

• Under the WFP’s “Farm-to-Bread” value chain/food system concept, WFP in November finalised the delivery and installation of two generators to two bakeries in Dar’a governorate.

• The number of COVID-19 cases in north-western Syria increased by 131 percent in November, far outpacing the entire rest of the country. Close to 31,400 cases had been confirmed across Syria as of early December.

