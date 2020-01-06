WFP Syria Situation Report #11, November 2019

In Numbers

11.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

6.2 million people internally displaced

6.6 million people food insecure

2.6 million people at risk of food insecurity

Highlights

• In November, WFP dispatched food assistance for 4.4 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. This includes food assistance for more than 1 million people provided via the Logistics Cluster-facilitated cross-border operation from Turkey to areas not accessible from inside Syria.

• Responding to the emergency situation in northeastern Syria, WFP assisted some 175,000 people in November with ready-to-eat parcels and general food baskets across the Al-Hasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates.

• After a lull following the 31 August ceasefire, the security situation in north-western Syria deteriorated in November. WFP continues to respond to the humanitarian needs, and reached more than 1 million people with general food assistance in November, as well as 43,500 children with nutrition support.

Situation Update

North-Eastern Syria

• The situation in north-eastern Syria remained tense in November, with continued clashes between Kurdish-led and Turkish-backed forces across several areas of northern Al-Hasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates.

Significant IDP return movement was reported in November, combined with continuous small-scale population displacement due to localized fighting.

• In addition to the internally displaced in Syria, some 17,350 people have fled to northern Iraq as of 30 November, according to IOM. WFP reached some 16,700 of the arrivals with emergency food distributions in the Bardarash camp and Gawilan transit site, located approximately 150 kilometres east of the Syria-Iraq border.

• In response to the emergency needs in the north-east, WFP continues dispatching emergency food assistance for immediate distribution to the displaced and host communities. In November, WFP reached more than 175,000 people including 152,500 people in Al-Hasakeh and 22,500 people in Ar-Raqqa governorate. Of the total, some 30,000 people had been assisted with RTEs, as a second distribution round in the camps of Al-Hasakeh governorate.

North-Western Syria

• After some two months of relative calm since the 31 August ceasefire, the situation in north-western Syria has flared up again, with increasing rates of airstrikes reported over the course of November. On 20 November, a rocket struck the Qah camp in the Dana sub-district of northwestern Idlib governorate, close to the Turkish border, reportedly killing at least 15 people and wounding many others.

• Across Idlib governorate, the unavailability of fuel in local markets caused price increases in November, affecting the cost of bread at bakeries, and many aspects of life, as key facilities had limited supply of electricity with the shortage and high prices of fuel on which they operate.

• In November, WFP assisted more than one million people across north-western Syria with GFA, and provided nutrition assistance (through blanket supplementary feeding) to some 43,500 children.