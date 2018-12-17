WFP Syria Situation Report #11, November 2018

Highlights

WFP dispatched food assistance for 3.5 million people in all 14 Syrian governorates in November, achieving 96 percent of the monthly resource-based plan.

WFP dispatched food assistance for 228,700 people in 31 locations across hard-to-reach areas in Rural Damascus, Quneitra, Deir Ezzor, Hama and Ar-Raqqa governorates.

In Numbers

13 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

6.2 million people internally displaced

6.7 million people are food insecure

Situation Update (including security)

Situation in North-Western Syria

• Despite the Turkish-Russian agreement, clashes between the government and non-state armed groups continued in November in the north-west, including along the Idlib-Lattakia border, in southern and eastern Idlib, and in northern Hama. Should the situation deteriorate further, WFP stands ready to respond to the needs of 1 million people with strategic stocks of ready-to-eat rations (RTEs), food rations as well as nutrition supplies for 150,000 children both inside Idlib, in Turkey, and inside Syria.

Situation in North-Eastern Syria

• The military operation against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Hajin sub-district continued over the month of November, resulting in a small-scale displacement towards areas inside and outside Deir Ezzor governorate. WFP covered the needs of the newly displaced people in three IDP camps across the north eastern governorates with life-saving food assistance, including RTEs for some 1,000 IDPs in Areesha camp (Al-Hasakeh) and food rations for 785 IDPs in both Abo-Khashab (Deir Ezzor) and Twehina (Ar-Raqqa) camps.

• On 29 November, an inter-agency assessment mission where two WFP cooperating partners were travelling to Diben was ambushed by armed men on motorcycles, about 50 km south of Deir Ezzor. The convoy managed to escape the attack to a secure location. However, a driver was injured and received medical treatment; the driver is now in a stable condition.

Situation in Northern Syria

• In Aleppo governorate, heavy shelling in Al Khaldia and Az-Zahraa neighbourhoods was reported on 24 November, with the unconfirmed use of a chemical agent, resulting in approximately 100 injuries.

Following the incident, Russia carried out airstrikes in Rashideen and Khan Tuman districts in the western suburbs of Aleppo city and near Idlib in the first airstrikes since the Russian-Turkish Idlib buffer zone agreement was signed in mid-September. All WFP staff were confirmed safe and accounted for and WFP operations were not impacted.

Situation in Southern Syria

• WFP, in collaboration with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), completed the blanket one-off emergency food distributions that were initiated in July 2017 following the changes to lines of control in the southern governorates of Syria. As of 22 November, through the blanket emergency response,

WFP provided enough food rations for 535,400 people in Dar’a and Quneitra governorates.