WFP Syria Situation Report #10, October 2021

In Numbers

12.4 million people food insecure

1.3 million severely food insecure

6.8 million people internally displaced

Highlights

• WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 5.4 million people across all activities in Syria in October.

• The humanitarian situation in Syria continues to deteriorate. The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs to Security Council: Ninety percent of the population now living below the poverty line; Expansion of early recovery programmes must be central in the international community’s efforts to address needs in a sustainable way.

• The food security situation has reached its worst level in a year and food prices have reached a new record high for the second consecutive month in a row.

• WFP resumed in October its field missions to Dar’a governorate, following an almost two-month interruption in field visits to the governorate due to the increase in hostilities.

• Following the start of the school year, WFP launched the first cycle of in-school distributions across Syria and the first cycle of e-voucher assistance to out of school children.