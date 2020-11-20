Syria

WFP Syria Situation Report #10, October 2020

In Numbers

6.7 million people internally displaced

9.3 million people food insecure

2.2 million people at risk of food insecurity

Highlights:

  • WFP dispatched assistance for 4.7 million people across all activities in Syria in October.

  • WFP on 22 October released a study outlining the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Syria, which has significantly exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation in the country.

  • WFP resumed the in-school component of its School Feeding activity in October, and the activity is now fully operational for the first time since schools closed in March 2020.

  • The number of COVID-19 cases in north-western Syria increased a dramatic five-fold in October, far outpacing the entire rest of the country. Close to 18,000 cases had been confirmed across Syria as of early November.

