Syria
WFP Syria Situation Report #10, October 2020
In Numbers
6.7 million people internally displaced
9.3 million people food insecure
2.2 million people at risk of food insecurity
Highlights:
WFP dispatched assistance for 4.7 million people across all activities in Syria in October.
WFP on 22 October released a study outlining the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Syria, which has significantly exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation in the country.
WFP resumed the in-school component of its School Feeding activity in October, and the activity is now fully operational for the first time since schools closed in March 2020.
The number of COVID-19 cases in north-western Syria increased a dramatic five-fold in October, far outpacing the entire rest of the country. Close to 18,000 cases had been confirmed across Syria as of early November.