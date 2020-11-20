WFP Syria Situation Report #10, October 2020

In Numbers

6.7 million people internally displaced

9.3 million people food insecure

2.2 million people at risk of food insecurity

Highlights:

WFP dispatched assistance for 4.7 million people across all activities in Syria in October.

WFP on 22 October released a study outlining the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Syria, which has significantly exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation in the country.

WFP resumed the in-school component of its School Feeding activity in October, and the activity is now fully operational for the first time since schools closed in March 2020.