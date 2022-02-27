WFP Syria Situation Report #1, January 2022

In Numbers

12.4 million people food insecure

1.3 million severely food insecure

6.8 million people internally displaced

Highlights

• WFP dispatched humanitarian assistance sufficient for an estimated 5.6 million people across all activities in Syria in January.

• January 2022 marked a new record high of the monthly average reference food basket price since WFP started price monitoring in 2013. Food prices were 34 percent higher than six months ago, and 86 percent higher compared to the same time last year.

• 11 January marked the start of the second six months of the UN Security Council authorized cross-border delivery of humanitarian aid. Cross border aid is delivered from Turkey into northwestern Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing.

• At least 45,000 people were displaced due to clashes between Islamic State (IS) militants and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) following an attack by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) on a prison in north-eastern Syria. WFP provided emergency food assistance to newly displaced people in response, reaching 12,800 people.