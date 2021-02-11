WFP Syria Situation Report #1, January 2021

In Numbers

12.4 million people food insecure

1.3 million severely food insecure

6.7 million people internally displaced

Highlights

• A record 12.4 million people, 60 percent of the Syrian population, are now food insecure, according to the results of the nationwide food security assessment conducted in late 2020; by far the highest number ever recorded.

• The number of people food insecure has increased by 4.5 million people in just one year, with the number of people severely food insecure more than doubling.

• Floods caused by heavy rainfall severely impacted IDP sites in north-western Syria, with thousands of WFP beneficiaries affected. WFP provided readyto-eat rations to some 8,500 affected people in January.

• At least two people were killed, and several others injured in two separate bomb explosions in Jandaris and Afrin cities of northern Aleppo governorate in early January.