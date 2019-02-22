WFP Syria Situation Report #1, January 2019

In Numbers

13.1 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

6.2 million people internally displaced

6.7 million people food insecure

4.5 million people at risk of food insecurity

Highlights

• In January, WFP dispatched food assistance for 3.1 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates.

• WFP dispatched food assistance for 328,300 people in 62 locations across hard-to-reach areas, and food assistance for 537,000 people via the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas not accessible from inside Syria.

• Violence and insecurity across the Hajin subdistrict of Deir Ezzor governorate as a result of ongoing anti-ISIL military operations continued to spur population displacement, which accelerated sharply in late January. WFP continues to assist the affected population.

Situation Update

North-Western Syria

• Fighting continued in the north-west in January, with reported clashes between the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the National Liberation Front non-state armed groups in southern Idlib, as well as clashes between the Syrian Arab Army and other non-state armed groups in northern Hama governorate.

• HTS continues to consolidate territorial gains across the north-west and has reportedly established control over 70-80 percent of Idlib governorate, most of rural western Aleppo governorate, as well as large areas of north-western Hama governorate. WFP January dispatches in western Aleppo were temporarily halted due to the security situation.

• Should the situation in the north-west deteriorate further, WFP stands ready to respond to the needs of one million people with strategic stocks of ready-to-eat rations (RTEs), food rations as well as nutrition supplies for 150,000 children both inside Idlib, in Turkey, and inside Syria.

North-Eastern Syria

• Violence and insecurity across the Hajin sub-district of Deir Ezzor governorate as a result of ongoing anti-ISIL military operations continued to spur mass displacement, which accelerated sharply in late January. Al-Hole camp (approximately 270 kilometres away in AlHasakeh governorate), the main destination for the displaced, had at the end of January received some 23,000 people since 04 December 2018, with the total camp population at approximately 34,000 people.

• WFP continues to assist the population of Al-Hole camp including all new arrivals and is scaling up its operation in the camp to meet the growing needs. WFP is providing all new arrivals with RTEs, which provide the entire camp population with 2,100 kcal/day food rations. WFP has enough rations in the camp to cover the needs of 35,000 people and stands ready to scale up further if and as needed.

• Following extensive advocacy efforts, approval was granted in January to resume UN humanitarian assistance to Areesha camp (Al-Hasakeh governorate).

Following the approval, WFP conducted deliveries of food rations and RTEs sufficient to cover the entire camp population of approximately 11,000 people as well as nutrition supplies. UN assistance was last provided to the camp on 10 November 2018.