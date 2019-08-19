19 Aug 2019

WFP Syria Regional Situation Report #07 July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (204.08 KB)

3.9 million people assisted

In Numbers

11.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance

6.2 million people internally displaced

6.5 million people food insecure

2.5 million people at risk of food insecurity

Highlights

• In July, WFP dispatched food assistance for 3.9 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. This includes food assistance for some 382,200 people in 66 locations across hard-to-reach areas, and food assistance for 920,500 people provided via the cross-border operation from Turkey to areas not accessible from inside Syria.

• The violence in north-western Syria has displaced some 518,000 people from northern Hama and southern Idlib governorates between May and July. WFP has so far provided more than 256,000 people with ready-to-eat rations (RTEs).

• WFP continued to scale up the General Food Assistance (GFA) provided across north-western Syria, targeting some 933,000 people in July

Situation Update

North-Western Syria

• The situation in north-western Syria continued to deteriorate in July, as heavy fighting between government forces and non-state armed groups continued across southern Idlib, northern Hama and western Aleppo governorates. The fighting had severe impacts on the civilian population, with mounting civilian casualties, continuous population displacement, and severe damage to public infrastructure.

• Population displacement continued to accelerate across the affected areas, with close to twice as many displacements recorded in July across northern Hama and southern Idlib governorates (126,200) as compared to June (67,500), according to the UNHCRled Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster.

