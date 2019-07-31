WFP Syria Regional Situation Report #06 June 2019

3.2 million Syrian refugees and host community members assisted

In Numbers

5.6 million registered Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries

41,570 self-organized refugee returns to Syria in 2019

USD 5.54 billion injected into local economies of Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey through

WFP’s cash-based transfers, local food procurement, and other expenditures since 2012

Highlights

• In June, WFP reached more than 3.2 million refugees and host community members across Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey through various food assistance programmes (in-kind and cash). In Egypt and Lebanon, WFP is operating under Country Strategic Plans (CSPs), while Transitional Interim Country Strategic Plans (TICSPs) are currently in place in Iraq, Jordan and Turkey.

• In the refugee-hosting countries across the region, with the current levels of confirmed resources, WFP needs a total of USD 510.8 million to ensure continued support in the next six months from August 2019 until January 2020.

Situation Updates

Regional

• As of June 2019, there are almost 5.6 million refugees from Syria in the neighbouring countries of Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 41,570 self-organized refugee returns, as verified by UNHCR through interviews at UNHCR reception centres and based on governments’ departure lists.

Lebanon

• Tension between Lebanese and Syrians nationals have increased after the Lebanese authorities have announced the deadline of end of June for Syrian refugees to implement the demolition of cement buildings in the Syrian refugee camps.

Egypt

• The cost of living for Syrian refugees and other vulnerable groups in Egypt is on the rise. According to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), annual inflation rates started increasing in 2019; annual inflation in the overall consumer price index increased from 12.2 percent in January 2019 to 13.2 percent in May 2019. Similarly, inflation in food prices increased from 12.7 percent in January to 14.4 percent in May 2019, driven by the increase in prices of vegetables by 35.8 percent and the 29.4 percent increase in fruits.