WFP Syria Regional Situation Report #03 March 2019

3.4 million Syrian refugees and host community members assisted

In Numbers

5.6 million registered Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries

7,889 self-organized refugee returns to Syria in 2019

USD 4.96 billion injected into local economies of Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey through WFP’s cash-based transfers, local food procurement, and other expenditures since 2012

Highlights

• In March, WFP reached approximately 3.4 million refugees from Syria and host community members across Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey through various food assistance programmes (in-kind and cash).

• A record USD 7 billion was pledged for this year at the third “Supporting the future of Syria and the region” conference in Brussels (12-14 March 2019). WFP urgently needs USD 603.3 million to ensure continued support to the people affected by the crisis over the next six months from April until September 2019.

Situation Updates

Regional

• As of March 2019, there are more than 5.6 million refugees from Syria in the neighbouring countries of Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey. Since the beginning of the year, there were 7,889 self-organized refugee returns, as verified by UNHCR through interviews at UNHCR reception centres and based on governments’ departure lists.

• During the Brussels Conference III on 12–14 March, cohosted by the European Union and the United Nations in Brussels, 40 donors pledged some USD 7 billion towards the Syria Humanitarian Response Plan and the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan for neighbouring countries. Coordinated by UN humanitarian and development agencies, the plan aims to reach 11.7 million people in need inside Syria, 5.6 million refugees in neighbouring countries, and 3.9 million vulnerable members of communities hosting refugees.

Egypt

• Annual inflation rates started picking up in JanuaryFebruary 2019. This resulted, among the others, in an increase in the cost of the minimum expenditure food basket for Syrian refugees in Egypt.

Iraq

• Heavy seasonal rains in late March affected several governorates, causing the temporary evacuation of affected populations, damaged infrastructure and flooded agricultural areas. So far there has been no effect on WFP operations.