WFP Syria North-Western Syria Emergency Situation Report #9, 25 December 2019

In Numbers

180,000 displacements recorded so far in December

92,200 newly displaced people assisted with WFP ready-to-eat rations since 01 December

1 million people reached with WFP general food assistance in December

Highlights

• North-western Syria has seen a dramatic escalation of violence since mid-December, with renewed violence focused on the Ma’arrat An-Nu’man sub-district of southern Idlib governorate.

• The recent escalation of fighting has led to a new wave of mass population displacement northwards towards the Turkish border, with 180,000 displacements recorded so far in December.

• WFP has provided emergency food assistance through ready-to-eat rations to some 92,200 people so far in December.

Situation Update

• North-western Syria has seen extreme levels of violence amid renewed hostilities since 16 December, with heavy aerial bombardment and shelling across multiple areas of southern Idlib governorate. Hostilities have been focused on the Ma’arrat AnNu’man sub-district, with airstrikes targeting population centres such as Saraqab and Ma’arrat AnNu’man city.

• The fighting is spurring new waves of mass displacement. Since 01 December, some 180,000 displacements have been tracked as of 22 December according to the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster. The majority of the displaced are fleeing Ma’arrat An-Nu’man sub-district, moving towards the Dana sub-district on the border with Turkey.

• The displacements reported in December is a dramatic increase over the 70,000 displacements recorded in November. Overall 1.3 million displacement have been tracked across north-western Syria since the beginning of the year.

• The majority of humanitarian actors in south-eastern Idlib governorate have suspended their activities, moving their operations to areas further north. Two WFP cooperating partners have been forced to close their offices in Ma’arrat An-Nu’man, moving their operations to Ma’arrat Tamasrin. Further, humanitarian workers, including WFP cooperating partner staff, are among the affected population, with many WFP cooperating partner staff among the recently displaced.