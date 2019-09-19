WFP Syria North-Western Syria Emergency Situation Report #8, August 2019
In Numbers
11.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance
6.2 million people internally displaced
6.5 million people food insecure
2.5 million people at risk of food insecurity
Highlights
• In August, WFP dispatched food assistance for 4 million people across all 14 Syrian governorates. This includes food assistance for 906,800 people provided via the Logistics Cluster-facilitated cross-border operation from Turkey to areas not accessible from inside Syria.
• In August, 147,300 displacements were recorded across north-western Syria due to the ongoing conflict. WFP assisted more than than 110,900 newly displaced people with ready-toeat rations in August, and provided 917,300 people with general food assistance.
• On 17 August, an inter-agency team, including WFP, carried out the third UN mission to the Rukban settlement.