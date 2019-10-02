WFP Syria North-Western Syria Emergency Situation Report #8, 02 October 2019

In Numbers

Highlights

WFP assisted some 67,600 newly displaced people with ready-to-eat rations in September and reached more than 1 million people with GFA; the highest number of people ever reached with food assistance delivered crossborder into Syria in a single month.

In response to the still growing needs, WFP is scaling up its general food assistance (GFA) programme further, and in September increased the number of people targeted and the size of the food ration provided.

While the rate of airstrikes has decreased in recent weeks, hostilities continue across several areas of north-western Syria.

Situation Update

While the rate of reported airstrikes has decreased since a ceasefire came into effect on 31 August, the security situation in north-western Syria remains fragile and unpredictable. Clashes and artillery shelling between government and non-state armed group forces continues to be reported.

Fighting has been reported in several areas over the past weeks, including in and around Maarrat alNu'man town, several villages in the Al-Zawiyah mountains (southern Idlib governorate), several areas of south-western Aleppo governorate, and areas surrounding the town of Kabanah in north-eastern Lattakia governorate.