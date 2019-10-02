02 Oct 2019

WFP Syria North-Western Syria Emergency Situation Report #8, 02 October 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 02 Oct 2019
Download PDF (400.57 KB)

In Numbers

  • 1 million people reached with WFP general food assistance in September
  • 418,500 newly displaced people assisted with WFP ready-to-eat rations since 01 May
  • 8,900 children under two reached with WFP nutrition support in September

Highlights

  • While the rate of airstrikes has decreased in recent weeks, hostilities continue across several areas of north-western Syria.

  • In response to the still growing needs, WFP is scaling up its general food assistance (GFA) programme further, and in September increased the number of people targeted and the size of the food ration provided.

  • WFP assisted some 67,600 newly displaced people with ready-to-eat rations in September and reached more than 1 million people with GFA; the highest number of people ever reached with food assistance delivered crossborder into Syria in a single month.

Situation Update

  • While the rate of reported airstrikes has decreased since a ceasefire came into effect on 31 August, the security situation in north-western Syria remains fragile and unpredictable. Clashes and artillery shelling between government and non-state armed group forces continues to be reported.

  • Fighting has been reported in several areas over the past weeks, including in and around Maarrat alNu'man town, several villages in the Al-Zawiyah mountains (southern Idlib governorate), several areas of south-western Aleppo governorate, and areas surrounding the town of Kabanah in north-eastern Lattakia governorate.

  • As of mid-September, close to 700,000 displacements has been recorded since 01 May. 1 Most of the newly displaced have moved towards already densely populated areas of northern Idlib governorate, with the Dana and Atareb sub-districts receiving the largest share of the recently displaced population.

