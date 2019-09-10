WFP Syria North-Western Syria Emergency Situation Report #7, 10 September 2019

In Numbers

147,300 displacements in August

393,700 newly displaced people assisted with WFP ready-to-eat rations since 01 May

917,300 people assisted with WFP general food assistance in August

Highlights

• North-western Syria has seen a lull in violence since a unilateral ceasefire announced by the Government of Syria came into effect on 31 August.

• However, the fragile security situation continues to spur population displacement, with 147,300 displacements recorded in August, and 23,700 displacements reported over the first four days of September alone.

• WFP assisted more than 110,900 newly displaced people with ready-to-eat rations in August, and more than 917,300 people with general food assistance.

Situation Update

• The security situation across north-western Syria has seen a cautious calm prevail since a unilateral ceasefire announced by the Syrian government came into effect on 31 August.

• Since the ceasefire came into effect, no Syrian or Russian airstrikes have been reported. This marks the longest-lasting ceasefire since the escalation of violence in late April.

• However, Government and non-state armed group forces reportedly continue to exchange fire in areas of the Lattakia governorate countryside, as well as in rural Idlib and Hama governorates. Further, shelling by both sides reportedly continues along the front lines across Aleppo, Lattakia, Idlib and Hama governorates.

• Despite the ceasefire, population displacement continues to be reported, with some 23,700 displacements recorded over the first four days of September alone according to the UNHCR-led Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster.

• In August, more than 147,300 displacement were reported due to the prevailing insecurity (a significant increase from July) according to the CCCM Cluster. As of the end of August more than 630,000 displacements had been recorded since 01 May2 .

• Most of the displaced continue to head towards already densely populated areas of northern Idlib governorate, with the Dana sub-district still receiving the largest share of the displaced.

• WFP cooperating partners are reporting that a significant number of IDP households are moving from host communities to already overcrowded IDP camps as they cannot afford the rising cost of housing. OCHA reports that a critically small percentage of households in the Dana sub-district have access to adequate shelter due to an absence of housing available to shelter the massive influx of IDPs.