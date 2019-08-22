WFP Syria North-Western Syria Emergency Situation Report #6, 22 August 2019

In Numbers

590,000 displacements since 01 May1

264,500 newly displaced people assisted with ready-to-eat rations since 01 May

948,000 people targeted for WFP general food assistance in August

Highlights

• The situation in north-western Syria is deteriorating rapidly, with southern Idlib and northern Hama governorates witnessing extreme levels of violence, including clashes, airstrikes and shelling.

• The recent surge in violence has spurred new waves of population displacement towards northern Idlib governorate, with more than 72,000 people displaced so far in August.

• While WFP continues to scale up its response, the volatile security situation has several times forced WFP to temporarily suspend planned distributions in some areas due to insecurity.

Situation Update

• The security situation across north-western Syria continues to deteriorate, with fierce fighting between Syrian government forces and its allies and non-state armed groups across southern Idlib and northern Hama governorates.

• On 20 August, non-state armed group forces reportedly withdrew from the strategic town of Khan Sheikhoun (Maarrat al-Nu'man district, southern Idlib governorate) after the town was surrounded by government forces. Khan Sheikhoun had been held by non-state armed group forces since 2014.

• The recent surge in violence is spurring new waves of population displacement. So far in August, more than 72,000 displacement have been reported, and as of 18 August, more than 590,000 displacements have been recorded since 01 May, according to the UNHCR-led Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM)

Cluster.

• Most of the displaced are heading towards already densely populated areas of northern Idlib governorate, with the Dana sub-district continuing to receive the biggest share of the displaced. At the IDP camps in northern Idlib governorate, camp expansions are ongoing to increase capacity as many displaced households are sheltering out in the open with no access to basic services or shelter.

• The UN Secretary-General on 20 August issued a statement strongly condemning the continued attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. The SecretaryGeneral urged all parties to fully respect international humanitarian law, and to uphold the Memorandum on Stabilisation of the Situation in the Idlib De-escalation Area-agreement signed by Russia and Turkey on 17 September 2018.