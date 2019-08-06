WFP Syria North-Western Syria Emergency Situation Report #5, 6 August 2019

In Numbers

518,000 displacements since 01 May

256,000 newly displaced people reached with ready-to-eat rations since 01 May

916,000 people reached with WFP general food assistance in July

933,000 people targeted for WFP general food assistance in August

Highlights

• The situation in north-western Syria remains extremely volatile, with mounting civilian casualties and accelerating population displacement. Twice as many displacements were recorded in July as compared to June.

• In response, WFP has scaled up its general food assistance programme in north-western Syria and reached more than 916,000 people in July.

• WFP continues to face significant challenges in its response efforts and has been forced to temporarily suspend planned distributions in some areas due to insecurity.

Situation Update

• The security and humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate across north-western Syria due to ongoing fighting between government and non-state armed group forces. Large scale population movements and casualties continued to be reported as a result of the surge in conflict, with at least 450 civilian casualties reported since late April according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

• Mass population displacement is accelerating across the affected areas, with close to twice as many displacements recorded in July across northern Hama and southern Idlib governorates (126,200) as compared to June (67,500), according to the UNHCRled Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster.

• As of 31 July, a total of 518,000 displacements have been recorded since 01 May, according to the CCCM Cluster. Many of these have been displaced several times. The majority of the displaced are heading towards already densely populated areas of northern Idlib governorate, with the Dana sub-district receiving the biggest share of the displaced.

• Significant damage to critical infrastructure continues to be reported, with UNICEF reporting that attacks on water facilities over the past two months has affected the water supply to some 250,000 people. On 22 July, Mark Cutts, the Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, issued a statement expressing concern over a new wave of attacks affecting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

• On 01 August, the Government of Syria stated that it had agreed to a ceasefire in north-western Syria, conditional on the retreat of non-state armed groups 20 kilometres away from the north-west demilitarized buffer zone. Following the announcement, a decrease in airstrikes and fighting was temporarily noted.

However, the Syrian army announced on 05 August that they would resume military operations, citing ceasefire violations by non-state armed groups.