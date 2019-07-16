WFP Syria North-Western Syria Emergency Situation Report #4, 16 July 201

In Numbers

Highlights

WFP increased the number of people targeted for General Food Assistance (GFA) in north-western Syria to a new total of 933,000 people in July.

Since 1 May, WFP has provided life-saving emergency food assistance to more than 233,000 people across north-western Syria.

The security situation in north-western Syria continues to deteriorate as fighting between Syrian government forces and non-state armed groups continues in full force.

Situation Update

Violence continues to escalate across northwestern Syria due to ongoing fighting between government and non-state armed group forces. Large scale population movements and casualties continued to be reported as a result of the recent surge in conflict.

Airstrikes and shelling have had severe impact on civilian infrastructure across north-western Syria, including schools, markets, IDP settlements and health care facilities. Two water stations in Basida and Ma’arrat An Nu’man, serving thousands of people, were reportedly targeted and damaged over the past weeks.

On 10 July, air strikes reportedly targeted several health facilities in Idlib governorate, including a hospital in Ma’arrat An Nu’man; one of the major referral centres for civilian victims in Syria’s north-west. UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in a statement, strongly condemned the airstrikes impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities in northwestern Syria.

Tensions in western Aleppo countryside have had an impact on the government-controlled city of Aleppo on 14 July, where seven rockets reportedly targeted the city, resulting in casualties among civilians. The rockets landed approximately three km south-west of the UN Hub in Aleppo city. No direct impact on UN operations and staff was reported and all UN staff were confirmed safe and accounted for.