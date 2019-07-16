16 Jul 2019

WFP Syria North-Western Syria Emergency Situation Report #4, 16 July 201

from World Food Programme
Published on 16 Jul 2019
In Numbers

  • 330,000 people displaced since 01 May1

  • 233,000 people reached with WFP emergency food assistance since 01 May

  • 933,000 people targeted for WFP General Food Assistance in June

Highlights

  • The security situation in north-western Syria continues to deteriorate as fighting between Syrian government forces and non-state armed groups continues in full force.

  • Since 1 May, WFP has provided life-saving emergency food assistance to more than 233,000 people across north-western Syria.

  • WFP increased the number of people targeted for General Food Assistance (GFA) in north-western Syria to a new total of 933,000 people in July.

Situation Update

  • Violence continues to escalate across northwestern Syria due to ongoing fighting between government and non-state armed group forces. Large scale population movements and casualties continued to be reported as a result of the recent surge in conflict.

  • Airstrikes and shelling have had severe impact on civilian infrastructure across north-western Syria, including schools, markets, IDP settlements and health care facilities. Two water stations in Basida and Ma’arrat An Nu’man, serving thousands of people, were reportedly targeted and damaged over the past weeks.

  • On 10 July, air strikes reportedly targeted several health facilities in Idlib governorate, including a hospital in Ma’arrat An Nu’man; one of the major referral centres for civilian victims in Syria’s north-west. UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in a statement, strongly condemned the airstrikes impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities in northwestern Syria.

  • Tensions in western Aleppo countryside have had an impact on the government-controlled city of Aleppo on 14 July, where seven rockets reportedly targeted the city, resulting in casualties among civilians. The rockets landed approximately three km south-west of the UN Hub in Aleppo city. No direct impact on UN operations and staff was reported and all UN staff were confirmed safe and accounted for.

  • At least 330,000 people from northern Hama and southern Idlib governorates were displaced over the past two and half months, heading towards northern Idlib and Aleppo governorates. Many of these people have been displaced multiple times.

