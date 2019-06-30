WFP Syria North-Western Syria Emergency Situation Report #3, 30 June 2019
In Numbers
- 330,000 people displaced since 01 May - 226,000 people reached with WFP emergency food assistance since 01 May - 823,000 people targeted for WFP General Food Assistance in June
Highlights
Fighting across north-western Syria continues unabated, so far displacing nearly 330,000 people since 1 May.
WFP continues to provide life-saving emergency food assistance, with some 226,000 people reached since 01 May across north-western Syria.
WFP in July is scaling up its General Food Assistance (GFA) in north-western Syria to provide 1,900 kcal per person/day food rations.
Situation Update
Insecurity remains prevalent across north-western Syria as fighting between government and non-state armed group forces continues. Reports indicate that 55 communities in Idlib, Hama and Aleppo governorates were affected by air strikes between 21 and 23 June alone. Heavy shelling and clashes were also reported in many areas of the north-west, resulting in casualties and displacements.
The humanitarian community continues to advocate for the protection of the three million people, including one million children, affected by the escalating violence in Idlib governorate and surrounding areas. A worldwide campaign, dubbed #TheWorldIsWatching, in solidarity with civilians under fire in north-western Syria was launched on 27 June, supported by global humanitarian organizations, including WFP.
The recent escalation in hostilities has displaced some 330,000 people from northern Hama and southern Idlib governorates between 1 May and 13 June, according to the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster (CCCM). Displaced people are mostly heading towards northern Idlib and Aleppo governorates, to areas that are already densely-populated, such as the Dana sub-district.