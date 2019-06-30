WFP Syria North-Western Syria Emergency Situation Report #3, 30 June 2019

In Numbers

Highlights

WFP in July is scaling up its General Food Assistance (GFA) in north-western Syria to provide 1,900 kcal per person/day food rations.

Situation Update

Insecurity remains prevalent across north-western Syria as fighting between government and non-state armed group forces continues. Reports indicate that 55 communities in Idlib, Hama and Aleppo governorates were affected by air strikes between 21 and 23 June alone. Heavy shelling and clashes were also reported in many areas of the north-west, resulting in casualties and displacements.

The humanitarian community continues to advocate for the protection of the three million people, including one million children, affected by the escalating violence in Idlib governorate and surrounding areas. A worldwide campaign, dubbed #TheWorldIsWatching, in solidarity with civilians under fire in north-western Syria was launched on 27 June, supported by global humanitarian organizations, including WFP.