WFP Syria North-Western Syria Emergency Situation Report #2, 17 June 2019

In Numbers

270,000 people displaced since 01 May

200,000 people reached with WFP emergency food assistance since 01 May

823,000 people targeted for WFP General Food Assistance in June

Highlights

• Violence continues across north-western Syria, with at least 270,000 people displaced due to a surge in conflict since 01 May.

• WFP has since 01 May provided emergency food assistance to more than 200,000 people across north-western Syria.

• WFP remains unable to reach some 7,000 people targeted for WFP General Food Assistance in northern Hama governorate due to insecurity.

• WFP is deploying additional staff to support the response.

Situation Update

• Fighting in north-western Syria continues, with artillery shelling, airstrikes and clashes between government and non-state armed group forces reported across southern Idlib, northern Hama and western Aleppo governorates.

• Tensions across northern Hama governorate are reportedly increasing, with non-state armed groups attempting to regain control over several axes in Madiq Castle sub-district, including areas around Kafr Nabuda town which was previously accessed through WFP crossborder operations.

• Some 270,000 people have been displaced in southern Idlib and northern Hama governorates between 01 - 22 May, according to the UNHCR-led Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster (CCCM). The Dana subdistrict of northern Idlib governorate, bordering Turkey, remains the primary destination of the displaced, resulting in overcrowded tents. The most urgent humanitarian needs reported in the camps include Shelter, WASH, NFI (blankets, mattresses and kitchen sets) and food.

• On 12 June, a three-day ceasefire was reportedly been announced in north-western Syria between Syrian government forces and non-state armed groups, following talks between Russia and Turkey. Despite the ceasefire, hostilities continued to be reported.

• Satellite-based assessments by UNOSAT and the REACH Initiative show significant impacts on agriculture, with at least 18,000 acres of farmland burned in recent weeks (as of 26 May) due to unconfirmed causes. The potential impacts on the longer-term food security situation in an already vulnerable area are believed to be severe, and WFP is currently assessing the situation together with its partners, including FAO.