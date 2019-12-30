WFP Syria North-Western Syria Emergency Situation Report #10, 30 December 2019

In Numbers

284,000 people displaced since 01 December

94,500 newly displaced people assisted with WFP ready-to-eat rations since 01 December

1 million people reached with WFP general food assistance in December

Highlights

• Southern Idlib governorate continues to witness heavy fighting, including airstrikes, artillery shelling and ground clashes since the escalation of violence which began on 16 December.

• The recent escalation of fighting has led to a new wave of mass population displacement northwards towards the Turkish border, with nearly 284,000 people displaced since 12 December.

• WFP has provided emergency food assistance through ready-to-eat rations to some 94,500 people so far in December.

Situation Update

• Hostilities continue across north-western Syria, although the rate of airstrikes have decreased significantly in recent days. Shelling continues across several areas of southern Idlib governorate, amid heavy ground clashes between Syrian government forces and non-state armed groups.

• The fighting is spurring new waves of mass displacement.

Since 12 December, nearly 284,000 people have been displaced as of 27 December according to the UNHCRled Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster. The majority of the recently displaced, some 80 percent or 227,900 people, are reportedly women and children.

• Most of the recently displaced have fled Ma’arrat AnNu’man and Saraqab, as well as other towns and villages in the area of southern Idlib governorate. The newly displaced are predominantly moving north to urban centers such as Ariha, Saraqab and Idleb city, or towards IDP camps in north-western Idlib governorate along the Turkish-Syrian border. Thousands are also moving towards Afrin, A’zaz, and the Al-Bab areas of northern Aleppo governorate