WFP Syria North-Western Syria Emergency Situation Report #1, 03 June 2019

In Numbers

270,000 people displaced in May

200,000 people reached with WFP emergency food assistance since 01 May

823,000 people targeted for WFP General Food Assistance in June

Highlights

• Violence continues in north-western Syria, with at least 270,000 people displaced due to conflict over the first three weeks of May.

• WFP has since 01 May provided emergency food assistance to some 200,000 people affected by the surge in conflict.

• WFP is scaling up its provision of General Food Assistance in north-western Syria in June, targeting more than 823,000 people.

• WFP is continuously adjusting its operations in the affected areas to ensure the continuity of assistance.

Situation Update

• Violence and insecurity in north-western Syria continues, with reports of artillery shelling, airstrikes and clashes between government and non-state armed group forces across southern Idlib, northern Hama and western Aleppo governorates.

• The surge in conflict is spurring mass population displacement, and some 270,000 people have been displaced in southern Idlib and northern Hama governorates over the first three weeks of May (01-22 May) according to the UNHCR-led Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster (CCCM). The Dana sub-district of northern Idlib governorate, bordering Turkey, remains the primary destination of the displaced.

• Reports indicate that agriculture has been severely impacted in the affected areas, including destruction of crops and agricultural equipment, resulting in significant crop losses. WFP is currently assessing the food security impact together with other Food Security and Livelihood Cluster partners.