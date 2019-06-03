03 Jun 2019

WFP Syria North-Western Syria Emergency Situation Report #1, 03 June 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 03 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (208.14 KB)

In Numbers

270,000 people displaced in May

200,000 people reached with WFP emergency food assistance since 01 May

823,000 people targeted for WFP General Food Assistance in June

Highlights

• Violence continues in north-western Syria, with at least 270,000 people displaced due to conflict over the first three weeks of May.

• WFP has since 01 May provided emergency food assistance to some 200,000 people affected by the surge in conflict.

• WFP is scaling up its provision of General Food Assistance in north-western Syria in June, targeting more than 823,000 people.

• WFP is continuously adjusting its operations in the affected areas to ensure the continuity of assistance.

Situation Update

• Violence and insecurity in north-western Syria continues, with reports of artillery shelling, airstrikes and clashes between government and non-state armed group forces across southern Idlib, northern Hama and western Aleppo governorates.

• The surge in conflict is spurring mass population displacement, and some 270,000 people have been displaced in southern Idlib and northern Hama governorates over the first three weeks of May (01-22 May) according to the UNHCR-led Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster (CCCM). The Dana sub-district of northern Idlib governorate, bordering Turkey, remains the primary destination of the displaced.

• Reports indicate that agriculture has been severely impacted in the affected areas, including destruction of crops and agricultural equipment, resulting in significant crop losses. WFP is currently assessing the food security impact together with other Food Security and Livelihood Cluster partners.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.