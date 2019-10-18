18 Oct 2019

WFP Syria: North-Eastern Syria Emergency Situation Report #3, 18 October 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 18 Oct 2019
In Numbers

160,000 people displaced since 09 October.

170,000 people reached with WFP emergency food assistance.

580,000 people targeted under WFP’s scaled-up general food assistance programme in October.

Highlights

• A five-day ceasefire in north-eastern Syria was announced by the United States and Turkey on 17 October. So far, at least 160,000 people have been internally displaced, and more than 1,600 people have fled across the border to northern Iraq.

• WFP has so far reached 170,000 people with emergency food assistance across Al-Hasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates since 09 October, including 67,400 people with ready-to-eat rations and 101,700 people with general food assistance.

Situation Update

• On the evening of 17 October (Damascus-time), a fiveday ceasefire was announced by the United States and Turkey to allow for a full Kurdish withdrawal from the proposed 32-kilometre deep “safe zone” area south of the Turkish border in Syria. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stated they would abide by the ceasefire, but that it was only valid for the 100-kilometre area between Tell Abyad (Ar-Raqqa governorate) and Ras al-Ayn (Al-Hasakeh governorate).

• As of 17 October, military operations continued across several areas of Al-Hasakeh and Ar-Raqqa governorates. At least 160,000 people have been displaced, with severe humanitarian implications for the displaced population and the in many cases already food insecure host communities now sheltering IDPs. After several days of calm, Qamishli city, where WFP has its Field Office, was struck by mortar fire on the afternoon of 17 October.

• While displacement continues from several areas, significant IDP return movement has been reported to Tell Abyad (Ar-Raqqa governorate) from rural areas of Ar-Raqqa governorate. WFP is working to ascertain the number of people returning, where they are returning from, as well as their humanitarian needs.

• The M4 highway, a strategic main supply road connecting Aleppo and eastern Syria remains closed, and WFP and its transporters are using alternate supply routes to reach the affected areas.

• Population movement across the border from Syria to Iraq continues, and as of 17 October, more than 1,600 refugees have reportedly crossed the border, with WFP providing food assistance upon arrival to camps in northern Iraq.

• According to the Food Security Sector, many farmers across north-eastern Syria have been displaced during the crucial crop cultivation period which lasts through November. As such, continued hostilities and protracted displacement could narrow the cultivation window, with potential serious implications for the longer-term food security situation in north-eastern Syria; traditionally considered the bread basket of the country. A 32-kilometre-deep Turkish “safe zone” along the northern border would encompass a significant share of all arable land in north-eastern Syria.

